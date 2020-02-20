Boys lose two

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team ended their regular season with two losses at home.

The boys faced Unity Christian Feb. 11 losing, 81-35, and faced Westwood Feb. 14, losing 63-34.

The boys began post-season Feb. 17 when they faced MMCRU in Marcus. (after press time)

Against Unity: Carter Drent was high scorer hitting four 3-point shots for 12 points.

Colton Dennison added 8 points from four field goals and Tanner Derochie added six from two 3-point shots.

Defensively Sawyer Drent, Jack Anderson, and Derek Vanderlinden each had a steal for the Westerners. Colton Dennison led in rebounds with five.

AW 7 -12 – 6 – 10 = 35

UC 16 – 31 – 21 – 13 = 81

VS Westwood

AW 14 – 9 – 5 – 6 = 34

WW 11 – 17 – 14 – 21 = 63