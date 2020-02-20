It was senior night so parents and seniors of the basketball teams and dancers were introduced.
Boys:
Nathan Varns, Manager, son of Lynette Coons
Jack Anderson, son of Kevin and Pam Anderson
Daytona Foley, son of David and the late Cindy Foley
Colton Dennison, son of Jason and Brenda Combs, and John Dennison
Jackson Newton, son of Johnnie and Susan Newton
Girls:
McKenna Moats, daughter of Scott Moats and Jody Moats
McKenna Van Eldik, daughter of Dan and Robyn Van Eldik
Jaden Harris, daughter of Curt Harris and Cindy Harris
Dancers:
McKenna Van Eldik
McKenna Moats
Megan Swancutt, daughter of Todd and Kim Swancutt
Kayla Johnson, daughter of Scott and Nicole Johnson
Kailee Tucker, daughter of Cory and Theresa Tucker
