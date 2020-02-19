Smith qualifies for state

Wrestling up at 220, the lone Akron-Westfield wrestler at Districts, senior Logan Smith, did his job and qualified for the state wrestling tournament by placing second at Districts. Districts were Feb. 15 in Mapleton for Class 1A District 3.

In the opening match, Smith faced top-ranked Rex Johnsen of Logan-Magnolia defeating him by fall to advance. Johnsen finished in fourth.

In the first place match, Smith faced Brian King of South Central Calhoun. King defeated Smith by fall.

In the match for second, Smith defeated Megaeska Kalskett of West Monona-Whiting by a 7-4 decision sending Smith to the state tournament. Kalskett finished in third.

For Class 1A, the state tournament begins at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Feb. 20, 6 – 9 p.m., when the first round and first round consolations will be wrestled.

Smith (23-13) will face senior Blake Haub (36-3) of Ogden who was the winner of District 4.

The state finals for all classes is Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Good Luck, Logan!