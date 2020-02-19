Selected for 2020 Girls State

By Julie Ann Madden

An Akron-Westfield junior has been named to participate in the 2020 American Legion Auxiliary’s Girl State Program this summer.

Seventeen-year-old Sophie Knuth is the daughter of Ruth Andersen and Rob Knuth.

Sophie is involved in the Akron-Westfield FFA, Student Council, and is a Lady Westerner basketball player and cheerleader. She is also active in the Portland Preston Pillars 4-H Club, the Plymouth County 4-H Council and church choir.

Sophie has served as class president and the FFA chapter’s Sentinel. She also participated in the FFA’s Washington Leadership Conference.

When asked why she was applying to attend Girls State, Sophie responded, “Above all else, I think this opportunity will install qualities in me that will help me become a more productive member of society. Also, I would be able to make connections with other girls in the state of Iowa who want to make a difference. I would be able to offer to Girls State the leadership skills that I already have and would hope to gain even more. I have always had an interest in government…With everything that’s going on in our world today, it’s important to be informed and be active in society. Improving not only my school but my town is very important to me and this would help me to do this.”

The American Legion Auxiliary Girls State program changes lives by bringing together women for an intense week of leadership, patriotism and community. The 2020 Iowa Girls State will be held June 14 – 19 on the Campus of Drake University, Des Moines.