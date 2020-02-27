A-W’s Creative Writing Contest winners advance to state Contest

The General Federated Women’s Club Friendship & Service Club members held their annual Creative Writing Contest for Akron-Westfield students in January.
At the A-W Grades DK-5 Morning Opening on Feb. 20, Friendship & Service Club Members Tammy Hillrichs and Lora Pierce announced the winners and presented them with ribbons.
Sixth through eighth grade winners received their ribbons at a different time.
Seven students’ work now advances to the GFWC’s state competition.
Congratulations to the state qualifiers!
See Local Contest
winners &
State Qualifying’
poems & stories
in next week’s issue
You must be logged in to post a comment.