A-W’s Creative Writing Contest winners advance to state Contest

The General Federated Women’s Club Friendship & Service Club members held their annual Creative Writing Contest for Akron-Westfield students in January.

At the A-W Grades DK-5 Morning Opening on Feb. 20, Friendship & Service Club Members Tammy Hillrichs and Lora Pierce announced the winners and presented them with ribbons.

Sixth through eighth grade winners received their ribbons at a different time.

Seven students’ work now advances to the GFWC’s state competition.

Congratulations to the state qualifiers!

See Local Contest

winners &

State Qualifying’

poems & stories

in next week’s issue