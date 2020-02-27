More register to attend All-Class Reunion

As of Feb. 22, the Akron & Akron-Westfield All-Class Reunion Committee reports the following have registered for the banquet, which will be held June 27.

The committee’s next meeting is 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 3 at the Village North Apartments, 421 Dakota St.

1945 – Bill Enockson of Sioux City

1945 – Charles Wetzeler of Spirit Lake

1946 – Lois (Schneider) Berner of Sioux City

1945 – Elsie Wetzeler of Spirit Lake

1947 – Darrell Peters of Akron

1948 – Wayne McCorkell of Quartzsite, AZ

1952 – Eldon McCorkell of San Diego, CA (2)

1954 – Mary Lou (Frerichs) Adamson of Sioux Falls, SD

1956 – Jack Harkess of Denver, CO

1957 – Jerry Adams of Kirkwood, MO

1957 – Larry Boe of Roswell, GA

1957 – Jack Borchers of Hawarden (2)

1957 – Charles Gant of Huntington, MA

1959 – Deanna (Dirks) Boe of Roswell, GA

1960 – Patricia (Adams) Bedes of Cenral Point, OR

1960 – Carol Brown of Akron

1960 – Alan Hygens of Akron

1961 – Rev. Darrel Gerrietts of Waverly (2)

1963 – Dennis Stotz of Bellevue, NE

1966 – Terry Wilcox of Norcross, GA (2)

1970 – Curt Winquist of Akron (1)

1972 – Teresa (Appley) Pithan of Sioux City (2)

1972 – Paul Bernard of Akron (1)

1972 – Mahlon Dirks of Mead, WA (2)

1972 – Carla (Hansen) Winquist of Akron (1)

1973 – Marcia (Harris) DeBruin, Lolo, MT

1974 – Ricky Eufers of Wildomar, CA (2)

1974 – Gary Lorensen of Westfield (2)

1975 – Cindy (Toben) Tofflemire of Des Moines

1980 – Karen (Dirks) Carlsen of Le Mars (2)