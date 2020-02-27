Smith wrestles at state

To make it to the state wrestling tournament in Des Moines is every high school wrestler’s dream. That dream came true for Akron-Westfield senior Logan Smith who qualified for the state tournament in Class 1A at 220.

In the opening round for Class 1A on Feb. 20, Smith faced eventual winner Blake Haub of Ogden who defeated Smith by a 9-1 major decision.

In the consolation round that same evening, Smith faced Kolby Morris of Alburnett, defeating him by a 4-1 decision to move on in the tournament.

In the third round Feb. 21, Smith wrestled Gideon Rollene of Northwest-Kensett but lost by a 3-1 decision ending his tournament. Rollene finished in seventh place.