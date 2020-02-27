Senior Spotlight Jayla Berg

By: Cori Main

Jayla Berg was born on March 5, 2002, in Sioux City, Iowa. Jayla lives with her grandparents, Laurel and Ron Berg. She has one younger sibling, Ian.

While in high school, she likes to hang out with her friends. She participated in track, which, is also her favorite sport. After she graduates, she plans on attending college at Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, Iowa. Jayla is going into the nursing field which is something that she has wanted to do since she was a little kid. The person that inspires her the most is her mother because she has been through a lot and keeps getting stronger.

One bad habit that she wants to break is biting her nails. Her favorite movies are “The Breakfast Club” and “Pretty In Pink”. She likes these because they are good quality and are a little relatable. Her favorite childhood memory is wrestling with her younger brother because that’s how they spent their quality time together.