Senior Spotlight

Cameron Bergman

By: Alyssa Musel

Cameron Bergman was born on May 8, 2001, in LeMars, Iowa to Sue and Ryan Bergman. He has six siblings, Alexander and Garrett Waterbury, Jacob, Brady, Trenton, and Peyton Bergman.

Cameron got the nickname “Critter” his freshman year of high school by Kyle Johnson. His favorite high school activity was wrestling. In his spare time, he likes to drive around as well as game. His favorite movie is any of the Avengers movies because he is a huge Marvel and superhero fan. His favorite musician is Lil Wayne because he is one of the greatest rappers alive. Cameron likes to play Borderlands 3 on the Xbox.

His favorite childhood memory was when his grandpa used to take him fishing everyday. When he was younger he wanted to be like his dad who is a firefighter. However, he doesn’t know what he wants to do in the future and only time will tell. His most memorable moment was the wrestling meets whenever he pinned someone. Cameron’s most embarrassing moment was when he was pulling a prank on Mr. Wilmot and put the remote in the oven to hide it from him. He ended up leaving it in there and someone from food science cooked it by accident. Cameron is currently employed at HyVee in LeMars as a courtesy clerk. The best excuse he has used for not turning in homework is that he lost his bag and he will get the homework turned in tomorrow.