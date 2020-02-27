Senior Spotlight

Victoria Gutierrez

By: Sabrina Gutierrez

Victoria Breanna Gutierrez was born on April 17, 2001, to Katie Bohlke, and Carlos Gutierrez in Sioux City, Iowa. She has three siblings, Elizabeth, Sabrina, and Patrick.

When Victoria was younger she saw herself as a Veterinarian.Victoria’s most embarrassing moment was when she puked in the lunchroom and got wheeled out in a wheelchair. Victoria’s favorite childhood memory was going to Chuck E Cheese because she didn’t have anything to worry about. All she had to do was run around and play games. She always wanted to beat her brother in basketball. In the end all she was worried about was how many tickets she won and what prizes she was able to get. Her greatest achievement was staying in Iowa for 18 years. Her goal after high school is to get out of Iowa.

Victoria’s mom has inspired her the most because she had her kids by herself and they all turned out fantastic. She works very hard to get them what they all need and she also makes time to make it to any of her kids games. She’s not like other moms, she’s a very cool mom. Her mom has made her the person she is today.

Victoria’s favorite movie is “Nacho Libre” because she and her older sister memorized all the lines to the movie. Victoria’s favorite class was Modern American Problems. They learned about interesting topics and it was a very fun class. Mr. Scott Johnson was a great teacher and the nicest teacher she had in high school. After high school Victoria plans to go to Western Iowa Tech Community College to become a Vet Tech. She is now employed at the University of South Dakota.Victoria’s biggest regret in high school was quitting basketball and trusting certain people, and letting them come into her life. Her advice for teachers is, “Kids have a lot to deal with outside of school, you don’t know what they are dealing with.”