Boys win first round playoffs

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team picked a perfect time for a victory as they handed MMCRU a 73-54 loss in the first round of playoffs at MMCRU Feb. 17. The Westerners had revenge on MMCRU who had beaten them twice during the regular season.

Leading scorer for A-W was Sawyer Drent with 24 from six 3-point shots, and three field goals. He also had 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block.

Carter Drent had 21 points from two 3-point shots, seven field goals, and one free throw. He also had 13 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks.

Colton Dennison had 16 points from one 3-point shot, six field goals, and one free throw. He also had 6 rebounds.

Sam Mullinix had 8 points from one 3-point shot, one field goal, and three free throws. He also had 1 rebound and 3 assists.

Jack Anderson had 2 points from a field goal. He also had 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 3 steals.

Daytona Foley had 2 points from a field goal. He also had 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

AW 20 – 9 – 20 – 24 = 73

MMCRU 12 – 14 – 14 – 14 = 54

Second round play-offs at South O’Brien

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team fell to South O’Brien Feb. 20 in Paullina, 73-29.

(no stats available at press time)

AW 7 – 12 – 8 – 2 = 29

SOS 31 – 11 – 22 – 9 = 73