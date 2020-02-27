Girls fall in semi-finals

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team lost to Kingsley-Pierson, 61-54, in the regional semi-finals in Kingsley ending their season with a 17-7 record. Kingsley-Pierson faces Gehlen Catholic in the finals Feb. 26 in Le Mars.

The girls stayed with K-P, and the score was tied at 16 after one; and at the half, A-W led 27-25. In the third, K-P out scored A-W, 17-9, and in the fourth scoring was close with K-P scoring 19 points and A-W 18 points.

Leading scorer for A-W was McKenna Henrich with 18 points from three 3-point shots, four field goals, and one free throw. She also had 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Chloee Colt had 12 points from two 3-point shots, two field goals, and two free throws. She also had 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Natalie Nielsen had 12 points from five field goals and two free throws. She also had 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block.

Nevaeh Beyer had 6 points from two field goals. She also had 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals.

Jaden Harris had 4 points from one 3-point shot and one free throw. She also had 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

Elise Knapp had 2 points from a field goal. She also had 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals.

McKenna Moats had 1 rebound and 1 steal.

AW 16 – 11 – 9 – 18 = 54

KP 16 – 9 -17 – 19 = 61