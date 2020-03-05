Lorraine Kiewel, Age 95

Lorraine Kiewel of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Hillcrest Healthcare in Hawarden, Iowa following a brief illness.

Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home, 601 Torbert Blvd, Akron, Iowa, with Pastor Eric Alm officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will begin at noon on Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Lorraine Maxine Jammerthal was born on February 28, 1925 in Akron, Iowa to Harold and Gladis (Lower) Jammerthal. Lorraine attended a country school near her home until 8th grade. Lorraine was working for Jim Kiewel when she met Edward Kiewel. Lorraine and Ed were married on November 13, 1943 in Dakota City, Nebraska. They had five children: Darrell, Stanley, Douglas, Sally and Donald. Grandma Lorraine will be missed by her ten grandchildren, Karen, DaLona, Christopher, Mark, April, Amy, Crystal, Jonathan, Tammy, Timothy and Leanne. Lorraine enjoyed crosswords, playing solitaire, and having family over for meals. There are many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews who will miss experiencing her country love. She also had a large vegetable garden that she loved. Her pickles will be missed.

Lorraine is survived by her sons: Stanley Kiewel of Akron, Iowa and Douglas (Jeanne) Kiewel of Alvin, Texas; daughter, Sally Strong of Hawarden, Iowa; daughter in law, Mary Kiewel of Akron, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; siblings in law: Jo Sandra Jammerthal and Jack Strong; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; sons: Donald (Darlene) Kiewel and Darrell Kiewel; daughter in law, Cathy Kiewel; 8 sisters: Darlene, Shirley, Elaine, Lola, Imogene, Lois Ann, Carol, and Audrey; 2 brothers: Bud and Dean; son in law: Floyd Strong; and two great great granddaughters.