Ruth Heuer Esbeck, Age 89

Ruth Heuer Esbeck passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020. A Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Hawarden with Rev. Barb Joy officiating. Inurnment will be in the Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden with a lunch to follow at the church. The Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Ruth Heuer Esbeck was born July 11, 1930 in Hawarden, Iowa, to Louise “Birdie” and Orin Harris of Akron, Iowa. Though Ruth lived in many towns including Sheldon, Clear Lake, Carroll and Pella, she always thought of Akron and Hawarden as home and was happy to spend her retirement years in the area. Ruth was a proud member of the Hawarden Class of 1949 (the 49ers) and a Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan. She also enjoyed serving as a volunteer secretary for the Hawarden Chamber of Commerce into her 80’s.

Survivors include Amy (Brian) Vander Wilt of Buffalo Center, Iowa, Jeff (Peggy) Heuer of Johnston, Iowa, Tim (Jennifer) Esbeck of Clear Lake, Iowa, and Ann (Jim) Alexandres of Salina, Kansas; brothers, Leland Harris, Akron, Iowa, Reese Harris, Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Orin Harris, Forest City, Iowa; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John Heuer and Lamar Esbeck; son, Steve Esbeck; sister, Lois Jean Dawson; brothers, Stuart Harris and Morton Harris.