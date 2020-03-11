Charles Louis “Chuck” Dumas, Sr., 63

Charles Louis “Chuck” Dumas, Sr, of Hudson, South Dakota, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Hudson Community Center in Hudson, South Dakota with Pastor Cy McMahon officiating. A luncheon and time of fellowship with the family will follow the memorial service. The Porter Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be directed to Southeast Area Pink Ladies, PO Box 327 Hudson, SD 57034.

Charles Louis “Chuck” Dumas, Sr. was born February 11, 1957, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Homer and Phyllis (Bleil) Dumas. He graduated from the Akron, Iowa High School. He farmed with his dad on the family farm near Akron. Chuck married Carol Utesch on December 27, 1974 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church near Akron. He bought the farm in 1985 and Chuck and Carol had four children, Charles, Heath, Sara, and James.

Chuck began working for Load King in 1992 and worked there for four years. He then worked at other jobs before ending his working career with his family at Bar-K Cattle near Sioux Center, Iowa. The past four years he made his home in Hudson, South Dakota.

In his earlier years, Chuck enjoyed roping and riding horses. He had a lifelong passion for fishing.

He is survived by his four children, Charles Allen Dumas, Jr. and wife Melanie of Hudson, Heath George Dumas and wife Tricia of Akron, Sara Lynn Pearson and husband Jason of Hudson, and James Robert Dumas and wife Toni also of Hudson; 13 grandchildren, Chuck’s children, Kylie, Jordan, Kaden, Bailey, and Ethan, Heath’s children, Wyatt and Layne, Sara’s children, Sumer, Paige, Grace, and Haylee, James’ children, Ashlyn and Mason; a great-granddaughter on the way; special friend, Mandi McCurdy; sisters, Chris Van Gelder and husband Gary of Creston, Iowa, Cindy Hamilton and husband John of Chariton, Iowa, and Kay Mulder and husband Chuck of Ireton, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Ryan Utesch; and great-nephew, Zach Rolfes.