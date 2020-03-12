Welch selected for 2020 Iowa Boys State

Submitted by

Kaylene A. Hawkins

Legion Post 186 Historian

The Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Post 186 this year selected Kyle Welch, son of Becky and Bernie Welch, of Akron for the 2020 Iowa Boys State recipient.

Kyle is a junior at Akron-Westfield High School and will be representing his community at the annual Iowa Boys State at Camp Dodge, in Johnston, IA from June 21 – 26. He, along with 700 other young men from Iowa, will participate in this six-day event in self-government where each participant will learn about the function of City, County, and State Government. These highly motivated and qualified individuals will have a rewarding, educational, and worthwhile experience.

Kyle is very active in his school and community. He is a member of National Honor Society, an Honor Roll student, and an FFA member where he is the chapter treasurer, and holds a chapter degree. Kyle is an active member of Large Group Speech, Lakeside Lab, Jazz Choir, Wrestling, participates in school musicals, Student Council, and is a member of the Akron-Westfield TAG program. He is also a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

After gradution, Kyle plans to join the Iowa Air National Guard and attend the University of South Dakota to major in Nursing. Besides his student responsibilities, he also works as a Certified Nurse’s Aide and enjoys working with people; this experience has helped open his eyes into the nursing field.

When asked why he wanted to attend Boys State, he felt that it, “would be a wonderful opportunity to learn more about our government… it would be a great experience to not only learn, but to make new friends while I’m there.”

Kyle attended a student orientation on Boys State at his high school this year and last year’s participant, Sean Steffen, inspired him.

Kyle said, “I feel it would be a huge honor to be selected for Boys State because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience the great things Boys State has to offer and to learn from it. I’m not one to let an opportunity pass by me and would love to be a part of such a wonderful activity.”