Look who’s coming…

Posted March 12, 2020 at 7:28 pm

As of March 7, the Akron & Akron-Westfield All-Class Reunion Committee reported the following have registered for the banquet on June 27, 2020.

1945- Bill Enockson of Sioux City (1)

1945- Charles Wetzeler of Spirit Lake (2)

1946- Lois (Schneider) Berner of Sioux City (1)

1947- Darrell Peters of Akron (1)

1948- Wayne McCorkell of Quartzsite, AZ (1)

1952- Eldon McCorkell of San Diego, CA (2)

1954- Mary Lou (Frerichs) Adamson of Sioux Falls, SD (1)

1956- Jack Harkess of Denver, CO (1)

1957- Jerry Adams of Kirkwood, MO (1)

1957- Larry Boe of Roswell, GA (1)

1957- Jack Borchers of Hawarden (2)

1957- Charles Gant of Huntington, MA (1)

1959- Deanna (Dirks) Boe of Roswell, GA (1)

1960- Patricia (Adams) Bedes of Cenral Point, OR (1)

1960- Carol Brown of Akron (1)

1960- Eldon Heeren of Akron (1)

1960- Alan Hygens of Akron (1)

1961- Rev. Darrel Gerrietts of Waverly (2)

1962- Dr. Gary Anderson of Bethany, MO (2)

1962- Joanne (Bales) Paulos of Albquerque, NM (1)

1963- Marcene (Brown) Heeren of Akron (1)

1963- Dennis Stotz of Bellevue, NE (1)

1964- Wanda (Brown) Kayle of Grand Island, NE (2)

1966- Roger Meinen of Vermillion, SD (1)

1966- Wayne “Herk” VonHagel of Akron (2)

1966- Terry Wilcox of Norcross, GA (2)

1967- Richard Bales of Dubuque (2)

1968- Joellen (Robertson) Puttman of Sioux City (1)

1970- Fayann (Lucken) Ridgley of Salado, TX (1)

1970- Curt Winquist of Akron (1)

1972- Teresa (Appley) Pithan of Sioux City (2)

1972- Paul Bernard of Akron (1)

1972- Mahlon Dirks of Mead, WA (2)

1972- Carla (Hansen) Winquist of Akron (1)

1973- Marcia (Harris) DeBruin, Lolo, MT (1)

1974- Ricky Eufers of Wildomar, CA (2)

1974- Gary Lorensen of Westfield (2)

1975- Cindy (Toben) Tofflemire of Des Moines (1)

1980- Karen (Dirks) Carlsen of Le Mars (2)

