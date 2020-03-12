Look who’s coming…

Posted March 12, 2020 at 7:28 pm

As of March 7, the Akron & Akron-Westfield All-Class Reunion Committee reported the following have registered for the banquet on June 27, 2020. 1945- Bill Enockson of Sioux City (1) 1945- Charles Wetzeler of Spirit Lake (2) 1946- Lois (Schneider) Berner of Sioux City (1) 1947- Darrell Peters of Akron (1) 1948- Wayne McCorkell of Quartzsite, AZ (1) 1952- Eldon McCorkell of San Diego, CA (2) 1954- Mary Lou (Frerichs) Adamson of Sioux Falls, SD (1) 1956- Jack Harkess of Denver, CO (1) 1957- Jerry Adams of Kirkwood, MO (1) 1957- Larry Boe of Roswell, GA (1) 1957- Jack Borchers of Hawarden (2) 1957- Charles Gant of Huntington, MA (1) 1959- Deanna (Dirks) Boe of Roswell, GA (1) 1960- Patricia (Adams) Bedes of Cenral Point, OR (1) 1960- Carol Brown of Akron (1) 1960- Eldon Heeren of Akron (1) 1960- Alan Hygens of Akron (1) 1961- Rev. Darrel Gerrietts of Waverly (2) 1962- Dr. Gary Anderson of Bethany, MO (2) 1962- Joanne (Bales) Paulos of Albquerque, NM (1) 1963- Marcene (Brown) Heeren of Akron (1) 1963- Dennis Stotz of Bellevue, NE (1) 1964- Wanda (Brown) Kayle of Grand Island, NE (2) 1966- Roger Meinen of Vermillion, SD (1) 1966- Wayne “Herk” VonHagel of Akron (2) 1966- Terry Wilcox of Norcross, GA (2) 1967- Richard Bales of Dubuque (2) 1968- Joellen (Robertson) Puttman of Sioux City (1) 1970- Fayann (Lucken) Ridgley of Salado, TX (1) 1970- Curt Winquist of Akron (1) 1972- Teresa (Appley) Pithan of Sioux City (2) 1972- Paul Bernard of Akron (1) 1972- Mahlon Dirks of Mead, WA (2) 1972- Carla (Hansen) Winquist of Akron (1) 1973- Marcia (Harris) DeBruin, Lolo, MT (1) 1974- Ricky Eufers of Wildomar, CA (2) 1974- Gary Lorensen of Westfield (2) 1975- Cindy (Toben) Tofflemire of Des Moines (1) 1980- Karen (Dirks) Carlsen of Le Mars (2)

