A-W FFA brings home the Medals

The Akron-Westfield FFA Chapter won 11 Gold and six Silver awards at the annual Sub-Districts Contest, which was held Feb. 25 at Marcus-Meridan- Cleghorn-Remsen Union in Marcus.

A-W FFA students contended in Career Development Events, took FFA tests and ran for District Office.

The results are:

McKenna Henrich was elected to serve on the 2020-2021 Northwest District Officer Team as Reporter.

Molly Vondrak: Ag Sales, Gold rating.

Parliamentary Procedure Team of Elise Knapp, Sophie Knuth, Levi Hemmelrick, Carter Meinen and Alyssa Hughes, Gold rating.

Alyssa Frye: Creed Speaking, Gold rating.

McKenna Van Eldik: Job Interview, Gold rating.

Individual Greenhand Test: FFA members received five Gold and three Silver awards.

Chapter Test: FFA members received five Gold and one Silver awards.

Conduct of Meetings Team: Alexa Swoyer, Cambrie Raub, Lauryn Saathoff, Ciara Barron, Alyssa Nemesio, Johnny Watkins and Elijah Medina, Gold rating.

The above contestants advanced to the District Contest, which was held March 7 at Sibley-Ocheyedan in Sibley.

Other Sub-District Results

Madelynn Munsen: Public Speaking, Silver rating and Alternate to Districts.

Natalie Toben: Ag Broadcasting, Silver rating and Alternate to Districts.