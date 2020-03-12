A-W FFA brings home the Medals

The Akron-Westfield FFA Chapter won 11 Gold and six Silver awards at the annual Sub-Districts Contest, which was held Feb. 25 at Marcus-Meridan- Cleghorn-Remsen Union in Marcus.
A-W FFA students contended in Career Development Events, took FFA tests and ran for District Office.
The results are:
McKenna Henrich was elected to serve on the 2020-2021 Northwest District Officer Team as Reporter.
Molly Vondrak: Ag Sales, Gold rating.
Parliamentary Procedure Team of Elise Knapp, Sophie Knuth, Levi Hemmelrick, Carter Meinen and Alyssa Hughes, Gold rating.
Alyssa Frye: Creed Speaking, Gold rating.
McKenna Van Eldik: Job Interview, Gold rating.
Individual Greenhand Test: FFA members received five Gold and three Silver awards.
Chapter Test: FFA members received five Gold and one Silver awards.
Conduct of Meetings Team: Alexa Swoyer, Cambrie Raub, Lauryn Saathoff, Ciara Barron, Alyssa Nemesio, Johnny Watkins and Elijah Medina, Gold rating.
The above contestants advanced to the District Contest, which was held March 7 at Sibley-Ocheyedan in Sibley.
Other Sub-District Results
Madelynn Munsen: Public Speaking, Silver rating and Alternate to Districts.
Natalie Toben: Ag Broadcasting, Silver rating and Alternate to Districts.
