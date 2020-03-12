Rexwinkels open new funeral home

By Julie Ann Madden

Rexwinkel Funeral Homes owners Dan and Lori Rexwinkel opened their new funeral home at 601 Torbert Blvd. in Akron last week.

The new 5,400 square feet stick-built building has several advantages over their previous funeral home building which was built in 1915. The new facility is an all-electric facility with LED lighting both interiorly and exteriorly.

The most significant change is the new facility is all ground level, said Dan Rexwinkel as The Akron Hometowner toured the new facility.

This site has a parking lot — no more parking along city streets and walking blocks to attend a funeral in Akron.

From making funeral plans in the Selection Room through the funeral service in the Chapel and luncheon in the Fellowship Hall, there are no ramps or stairs to cause issues for those with disabilities.

This building also has a Fellowship Hall, which the previous building didn’t have. With past funerals, nearby churches’ fellowship halls were used for funeral luncheons and gatherings. This Fellowship Hall includes a small kitchen. The Fellowship Hall can also be opened to the chapel to seat more guests at large funeral services.

Its foyer includes two nearby Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms while the previous facility had only one.

The new facility does not have a crematory, said Rexwinkel, noting no funeral home in Plymouth County has one.

The previous 105-year-old funeral home, at 200 Main St., stood the test of time, said Rexwinkel. “With funeral services changing and more people wanting to have everything at a funeral home, this (new) building will allow them to do so.”

Now, the chapel has room for 100 guests and the Fellowship Hall another 100 people can be seated.

Angela Auchstetter is still Akron’s funeral director.

People are invited to come tour the funeral home. The Rexwinkels will have a formal open house during this summer’s Akron & Akron-Westfield All-Class Reunion.

Or just call and make an appointment to do so. Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron has the same phone number, 712-568-2721.