The Shirley Waag funeral service scheduled for this Friday and Saturday has been postponed indefinitely.

Rexwinkel Funeral Home is open. They released the following press released:

As of March 17, 2020, Governor Reynolds has issued a State of Emergency for the State of Iowa. As a result, all gatherings are not to exceed 10 people.

Our sympathies go out to anyone who has the additional burden of grief and loss during this time, and we are here to guide each family with their particular needs on an individual basis. We encourage bereaved families to work with their funeral director to create meaningful services that fall within the governor's emergency order of limiting large public gatherings.

By now, you are aware that another way to limit the spread of the virus is to refrain from going out in public if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or are feeling unwell. Please stay home to not only speed your recovery and prevent spreading illness, but to also protect those in high-risk groups. If you are experiencing a cough, fever, or shortness of breath, we encourage you to not attend funeral services. Reach out to the funeral home handling services and they will be willing to share your sympathies with the family of the deceased and they may also offer some other options to let the bereaved know that you support and care for them during this difficult time.

We are your neighbors and friends. Funeral directors live and work in your communities and we take the impact of this pandemic seriously.

Please know that above all, we are committed to the families we serve. We remain focused on maintaining high standards and ethical practices as we serve the dead and bereaved with the health and well-being of our communities in mind as we move forward together in the coming weeks and months.