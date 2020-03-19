Coronavirus threat changes life as world knows it

By Julie Ann Madden

With the U.S.’s death toll from the COVID-19 coronavirus rising to 69 across 12 states on Sunday, area state and federal officials began making recommendations and mandates.

On Friday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) reported that since Jan. 1, there have been 1,629 cases of people suffering from COVID-19 and 41 deaths in the U.S. At first, it was people who had been traveling overseas, especially on cruise ships and in China but now it’s spread to local community-contact cases.

Last week President Donald Trump banned air flights from Europe. However, numbers continued to rise over the weekend.

The stock market began plummeting, causing much worry.

On Monday, Iowa Department of Health officials reported 22 cases found in the counties of Johnson, 15 cases; Allamakee, 2; and one each in Carroll, Dallas, Harrison, Polk and Pottawattamie counties. Another 156 people were being monitored.

As of Monday, South Dakota state officials reported 10 positive cases with 494 negative and zero tests pending. Minnehaha County had four cases while Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, McCook and Pennington counties each had one.

Public schools were either recommended or ordered closed in several states, including Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. Private schools were also encouraged to do so.

Nursing homes, including the Akron Care Center, have closed their doors to visitors in hopes of keeping residents healthy.

Church organizations have changed worship procedures or cancelled services all together.

Coordinators of large events with gatherings of more than 10 people are recommended to postpone and/or cancel the events. The city of Des Moines banned all events of more than 250 people. The state of Illinois ordered closed all restaurants and bars by Monday night, March 16 and continuing through March 30.

CDC and state officials encouraged the elderly, age 60 and older with underlying health conditions, to stay home.

As the numbers increased and cases were reported nearby, people across the United States began hoarding toilet paper, other paper products and cleaning supplies. Grocery store and large discount store shelves are empty of such products.

Then with the announcement of South Dakota and Iowa school weeks-long closures, many shelves of grocery items were bare — from few gallons of milk and frozen pizzas to no staples such as flour, beans and rice on Monday morning.