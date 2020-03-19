A-W follows governor’s advice closing school until further notice

By Julie Ann Madden

On Sunday evening, Akron-Westfield administration decided to follow Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ recommendation to close the school and cancelled classes and all activities.

After opening the school building up briefly on Tuesday, March 17 for parents, students and staff to get things they needed from the building, the school was closed “until further notice.”

After 8 p.m., March 17, the facilities are off limits to anyone unless approved by administration.

The administration, with guidance from the Iowa governor’s office, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the Center for Disease Control, will make a determination each Friday afternoon by 5:00 p.m. regarding the status of school for the following week and will put out guidance at that time.

During this time away from school, A-W administration highly encourages families to assist their students in engaging in education-based activities.

“While E-Learning has been considered, we have decided we are not prepared to operate in an E-Learning environment,” stated their press release. “If any work is provided by teachers, it will be on a voluntary enrichment basis only and there will be no graded assignments, or extra credit work. If more developments occur with this protocol, we will communicate with you at that time.”

“The district looked into the potential of providing meals during the time we are away from school,” it continued. “Unfortunately, our school does not qualify for the USDA program, which would allow us to offer this service.”

“Thank you and, please be sure to make decisions that keep you and your family safe,” the press release concluded.