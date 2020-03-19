A-W FFA advances to state!

The Akron-Westfield FFA Chapter traveled to Sibley on Saturday, March 7, to compete at the 2020 Northwest District FFA Convention.

Here, the students contended in Career Development Events, took FFA tests and ran for District Office. The results are as follows:

Those that advanced to the state FFA Contest are:

• Experience The Action: Aubie Hartman, Cael Moffatt, Hailey Wilken, Taryn Wilken, First Gold Award.

• Greenhand Tests: Cambrie Raub, Second Gold; Ciara Barron, Third Gold.

• Chapter Test: Natalie Toben, First Gold.

Other District Results

• District Officer: McKenna Henrich was voted in as District Reporter.

• Reporter’s Scrapbook by Elise Knapp: Third Gold Award and Alternate to State honor.

• Ag Sales: Molly Vondrak, Third Gold and Alternate to State honor.

• Secretary’s Book: Natalie Toben, Fourth Gold Award.

• Parliamentary Procedures Team: Levi Hemmelrick, Alyssa Hughes, Elise Knapp, Sophie Knuth and Carter Meinen, Silver Award

• Conduct of Meetings Team: Ciara Barron, Eli Medina, Alyssa Nemesio, Cambrie Raub, Lauryn Saathoff, Alexa Swoyer, Johnny Watkins, Silver Award.

• Creed Speaking: Alyssa Frye, Silver Award

• Job Interview, McKenna Van Eldik, Silver Award.

Academic Awards (Seniors with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher) were given to Levi Hemmelrick, Melissa Meinen, McKenna Van Eldik, and Daytona Foley.

Congratulations to everyone who competed and good luck to those advancing to State Convention!