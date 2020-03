Akron-Westfield senior Kailee Tucker signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Briar Cliff College, Sioux City. She also signed a letter of intent to sing in the Briar Cliff Music Program. Kailee, daughter of Cory and Theresa Tucker of Akron, plans to major in Secondary Mathematics Education. From left: Cory Tucker, Will Tucker, Briar Cliff Volleyball Coach Lindsey Weatherford, Kailee Tucker, Theresa Tucker.