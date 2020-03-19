A-W seventh graders place first in volleyball tourney

The Akron-Westfield seventh grade girls placed first in an AAU volleyball tourney in Ankeny,, Feb. 29. It's one of the bigger AAU volleyball tournaments in the state with 16 teams competing in the tournament. Most of the schools were Des Moines and Cedar Rapids area teams as well as travel AAU teams. A-W was by far the smallest school team competing. A-W beat all three teams in their pool play and then defeated North Polk in the quarterfinals, Ankeny in the semifinals, and Des Moines Roosevelt in the championship. They went through the entire tournament without losing a set. From left: Josie Jacobs, Makenzie Hughes, Allie Swoyer, Addi Naslund, Brylie Johnson, Lainey Schuknecht, and Boe Harris.