Big Sioux Auto Parts opens

By Julie Ann Madden

There may be new faces behind the counter but people will still find both auto parts and humor at Akron’s auto parts store, located at 300 Reed St.

“I remember me telling him to go home one day,” said Jacobson Auto Parts owner Clayton Jacobson as he concluded his last day of business March 12.

“I didn’t fire him,” laughed Clayton. “I just told him to get out, go home and take a few days off.”

“You wouldn’t fire me,” said new co-owner Jason Wendt as the two reminisced about Jason’s high school days working for Clayton.

“I was working in the tire shop,” explained Jason. “You wanted to go golf, and I wasn’t here on time.”

“He’d disappointed me,” said Clayton. “When he came back, he was better. Now he’s doing a lot better than I ever have (in the auto industry business.)”

A lot of Clayton’s memorable moments during his 38 years owning the auto parts store is of the employees he’s had.

“That’s always been interesting,” said Clayton as glanced at Jason.

“The humor I think it’s indicative of parts store people,” said Jason’s co-owner Brandon Humphrey of Sioux City. “We have a pretty odd sense of humor — like to joke around and have fun.”

“I didn’t feel old until Jason graduated from high school when he was 17,” said Clayton. “I was twice his age. Then I felt old.”

Being about that age now, Jason’s goal has always been to own his own automotive business.

After graduating from

Akron-Westfield in 2001, Jason earned his Automotive Technician certification from WyoTech in Laramie, Wyo., and Master Technician certification from BMW School in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Clayton and I’ve joked forever that I’d buy his business,” said Jason who has worked at a large dealership with 50 mechanics in Dallas, Texas,.and also at Dirks Motor Company and in Sioux Falls, S.D., before turning home to farm.

On Feb. 1, 2013, Jason opened an auto repair shop on his rural acreage along Iowa Highway 3.

“The repair shop was just to be a fill-in when I wasn’t farming but it took off really well — there are four mechanics in the shop now,” said Jason, who not only purchased Jacobson Auto Parts but is constructing a second repair shop in the Akron Business Park, just south of A-W Rentals.

After opening his repair shop, Jason met Brandon, who was O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Le Mars’ manager, then Arnold Motor Supply’s manager. Brandon, a South Sioux City, Neb., native also graduated from WyoTech with an emphasis on auto body repair.

“I enjoy working on cars,” said Brandon, who also always wanted to work in the automotive industry and enjoys fixing street rods.

“We wanted to help serve the community,” said Brandon of their Big Sioux Auto Parts. “

With Clayton getting up there in age, they thought they could continue the auto parts business in Akron.

“Clayton ran a great business,” said Brandon. “We are hoping to expand upon that and provide something more. We want to be a full auto parts service — if you need something, we want to take care of you.”

“We want to provide what anybody wants,” he said, adding from brake pads and windshield wipers to bearings, carburetor rebuilding kits and ag parts. “We’re here to help the community and do whatever we can.”

Big Sioux Auto Parts is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday – Friday; and 8:00 a.m. to Noon Saturday.

The phone number is 712-568-2416 and their email address is BigSiouxAutoParts@gmail.com.