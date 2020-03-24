A-W wrestling statistics

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team finished its season with a 4-12 team record and had one state qualifier, Logan Smith at 220. Coaches were John Sievert and Chris Utesch.
Most wins: Logan Smith, 29; Bryce Jurgensen, 22
Most pins: Logan Smith, 16; Cole Moffatt, 15
Most take downs: Carson James, 37; Logan Smith, 34
Most team points: Logan Smith, 123; Cole Moffatt, 101
Most reversals: Kyle Welch, 25; Carson James, 11
Most escapes: Kyle Welch, 22; Carson James, 21
MVP: Logan Smith
Westerner Award: Logan Smith
Captains: Logan Smith, Cole Moffatt, and
Kyle Welch, Jader Briggs
Individual Records:
Bryce Jurgensen, so. 106 22-2
Eli Medina, fr. 113 22-20
Jader Briggs, jr. 120 14-11
Lukas Taylor, fr. 126 4-17
Landyn Vossberg, so. 132 7-14
Michael Varns, fr. 132 15-28
Kyle Welch, jr. 145 21-18
Lane Kenny, fr. 152 14-10
Cole Moffatt, sr. 160 21-17
Carson James, so. 170 19-17
Logan Smith, sr. 220 29-16
Lakin Heeren, fr. 220 20-26
Cael Moffatt, so. 285 14-21
Tyson Lamp, sr. 220 5-5
Jacob Hankins, so. 195 8-6
Ashton Eden, fr. 113 2-1
Johnny Watkins, fr. 220 0-0