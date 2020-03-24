A-W wrestling statistics

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team finished its season with a 4-12 team record and had one state qualifier, Logan Smith at 220. Coaches were John Sievert and Chris Utesch.

Most wins: Logan Smith, 29; Bryce Jurgensen, 22

Most pins: Logan Smith, 16; Cole Moffatt, 15

Most take downs: Carson James, 37; Logan Smith, 34

Most team points: Logan Smith, 123; Cole Moffatt, 101

Most reversals: Kyle Welch, 25; Carson James, 11

Most escapes: Kyle Welch, 22; Carson James, 21

MVP: Logan Smith

Westerner Award: Logan Smith

Captains: Logan Smith, Cole Moffatt, and

Kyle Welch, Jader Briggs

Individual Records:

Bryce Jurgensen, so. 106 22-2

Eli Medina, fr. 113 22-20

Jader Briggs, jr. 120 14-11

Lukas Taylor, fr. 126 4-17

Landyn Vossberg, so. 132 7-14

Michael Varns, fr. 132 15-28

Kyle Welch, jr. 145 21-18

Lane Kenny, fr. 152 14-10

Cole Moffatt, sr. 160 21-17

Carson James, so. 170 19-17

Logan Smith, sr. 220 29-16

Lakin Heeren, fr. 220 20-26

Cael Moffatt, so. 285 14-21

Tyson Lamp, sr. 220 5-5

Jacob Hankins, so. 195 8-6

Ashton Eden, fr. 113 2-1

Johnny Watkins, fr. 220 0-0