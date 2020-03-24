Plymouth County changes

Plymouth County Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann wants the public to know Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation on March 19 that waives late penalty on property tax payments through April 16, 2020, to help give assistance to Iowans dealing with the impact of COVID-19‘s arrival in our state.

Payments must be postmarked by April 16, 2020, or paid online by midnight at www.iowatreasurers.org, or dropped off in the drop box located inside the Courthouse by April 16 to avoid a late penalty.

The county offices at the Plymouth County Courthouse are closed to the public. Treasurer’s Staff continues to work and can answer any questions by phone or email.

Many of the driver’s license and motor vehicle deadlines have been extended as well by the Governor.

If your driver’s license has an expiration date of January 16, 2020, or later, you do not have to renew your license at this time. It will remain valid until the declared disaster is lifted..

If your vehicle registration expired January 16, 2020, or later, it will be considered valid until the declared disaster has ended.

If you purchase or transfer a vehicle, you will not be required to obtain a title and registration within 30 days. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over. Carry your purchase documents/bill of sale in your car when driving until it is transferred into your name and plated. The bill of sale is also needed at the treasurer’s office to complete the transfer.

If you purchase a vehicle from a dealer, you will not be required to obtain license plates within 45 days. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over. Carry your purchase documents in your car when driving until it is transferred into your name and plated.

If anyone has questions regarding property taxes, drivers’ licenses, or motor vehicles, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at 712-546-7056 (taxes) or 712-546-7078 (auto).

Craig City Election

Craig City Election has been postponed until to July 7.