Eugene Simek, Age 86

Mr. Eugene Simek, a former resident of Spink, S.D., passed away on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Gene was born on April 24, 1933 in Tyndall, S.D. to George L. Simek and Elizabeth D. Simek (Hlavac). Eugene’s formative years were spent on the family farm near the small rural village of Spink in southeast South Dakota.

His military career spanned 20 years from August of 1952 through July of 1974 with a short break from the service from 1956 through 1958. Gene was a Supply Systems Analyst while he was serving his country. His tour of duty includes Korea, Okinawa, Thailand, Ellsworth AFB, Andrews AFB and Craig AFB. He received numerous medals, military awards and decorations including Korean and Vietnam combat medals.

After Eugene retired from the Air Force, he took a civilian job with the Department of Defense at Offutt AFB in Omaha, Neb. from 1975 through 1994. There he worked with intelligence computer systems as an analyst and software engineer requiring top secret special clearances SIOP, SAO, ESI, and SBI. He has joined many clubs such as Vietnam Vets of America, VFW, Disabled Vets, Korean War Vets, Yankton Senior Center, 51st Fighter Wing and 28th Bomb Wing. He attended Grace Bible Church a Christian, non-denominational Church of Sebring, Fla. Gene’s education included obtaining a bachelor’s degree from Bellevue University, Bellevue, Neb.

After many years, Gene reconnected with his high school sweetheart Mavis Hansen and they were married on December 11th, 1993. As newlyweds they lived in Yankton, S.D. for ten years and cared for their elderly mothers and son Gary after he sustained a severe traumatic brain injury. In 2010 Gene and Mavis relocated to Fort Pierce, Fla. and eventually moved to Sebring, Fla.

Eugene is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 26 years Mavis Simek of Sebring, Fla.; three stepchildren: Lori (Randy) Martin of Prairie City, Iowa, Nancy (David) Knecht of Iowa City, Iowa, Fredrick Hansen of Sioux Falls, S.D.; sisters: Marlene (Orville) Feauto and Marie (Myron) Dierks; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his sons: Mark and Gary Simek; parents: George and Elizabeth (Hlavac) Simek.