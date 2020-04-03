Arvin Finzen, Age 91

Arvin Finzen of Akron, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at MercyOne in Sioux City, Iowa.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Pastor Eric Alm of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Akron with military honors provided by the Hoschler American Legion Post 186 of Akron. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Arvin was passionate about clean water for children and would like memorials made in his name to Immanuel Lutheran Church to be used for clean water missions for children.

Our dad, Arnold Arvin Finzen, was born November 8, 1928 to Ivan Arthur and Rozelle Irene (Lewison) Finzen on a farm near Akron, Iowa, just four months after his dad had passed of a ruptured appendix. While he was still an infant, a fire broke out in their home, leaving six children and their mother homeless. Nothing was saved. Though several family members offered to take the children, Grandma Finzen was determined to keep them all together.

Dad told us a story of how he came to know Jesus. He said his mom met him in the milking barn before his confirmation in 1944 and said she wanted to talk to him, “Arvin, I’ve been responsible for your faith up until now but from this point on, it’s between you and God. It’s your choice who you are going to serve.” Dad said he took some time that day to think about it, prayed and served Him until the day he met Him.

Dad attended Tucker Country School from first through eighth grades. He then attended and graduated from Akron High School in 1946. In his senior annual they described dad as, “A quiet man but quite a man.” Right after high school dad worked for Bob Adams at the Standard Oil station. In the fall of 1947, he enrolled at Bethany College in Lindsborg, KS, planning to become a pastor but God had other plans and he returned to Akron and went back to work at the station, only this time as the boss. On August 6, 1950 he married the love of his life, Dorothy Ann Peters. Dad was drafted into the United States Army and closed the service station. He served during the Korean War for the next couple of years, receiving the high honor of best trainee in a class of over 2000 men.

Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Akron and tore down the old station and put up a new one. In 1958, mom and dad adopted a son, Todd Arvin, and in 1960, Tamera Ann completed their family. In 1963, Arvin bought a tank wagon and began rural delivery. Stuart Harris was his first customer. Dad was with the Standard/Amoco Oil Company for over 35 years. He retired from the oil business in 1988.

After retirement, mom and dad built and purchased several rental properties. Along with those, he loved to garden and was known for his immaculate lawn and beautiful flowers, especially his geraniums he kept year after year. Camping, boating, family vacations, handing out Gideon bibles to 8th graders, driving the school bus for over 22 years, and spending time with church friends were all some of his favorite things to do but of all his loves, we knew God came first and mom was second. His Wednesday fasts, early morning prayer time, Sunday church (even on vacation), were deeply rooted by a mother who raised six kids during the depression and without a husband. Dad was an avid reader, reading the Bible five times before his eyesight deteriorated.

He had great respect and love for his great nephew, Justin McHaffie who grew to become a man he respected and was very proud of. During dad’s lifetime, Stan Anderson, Stuart Harris, Jim Easton, Clark Tindall, Robert Klemme, Denny Port, and Pete Dekkers were men who made a difference in his life.

Dad belonged to the Gideons, YOMACO’s dinner club, and was an M2 volunteer at the Sioux Falls Penitentiary, working with prisoners. He taught Sunday school, Luther League, and was a Bible study leader. He served on the boards of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Akron Park, Akron Commercial Club, and Gospel Mission. Dad was always very proud that his father was one of the founders of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron.

Dad wrote daily in his diaries. Some of his thoughts… “I cannot wait until I get to heaven and meet my ‘papa’ for the first time!” “I am not afraid of death because The Lord is my Shepherd.” “God is who He says he is. He forgives ALL my sins and one day He will take me home to be with Him.”

Dad and mom traveled to all 50 US states, Canada, Mexico, Bahamas, Barbados, Europe, the Holy Land, Sweden, and Australia. They loved winters in Arizona with family, but no matter where they went, they loved coming home the best.

Mom and dad were married for 65 years. Dad has missed mom every moment of every day since her passing on April 14, 2016. Until we meet again mom and dad, we love you. Todd and Tami

Survivors include one son: Todd Arvin Finzen and his wife, Dianna, and their family: Thad and Tricia Finzen and their children, Zachary, Brittany, and Alyssa; Keri and Kalen Klunder and their children, TaLynn and William; Garrett Finzen; and Jesse Beaman; one daughter: Tamera Ann Small and her husband, Bruce, and their family: Amy Small and her son, Archer; and Krista VanderHelm and her husband, James, and their children, Peyton, Ellie, Alan, and Maverick; one great nephew thought of as a son, Justin McHaffie and his wife, Sally, and their children, Harvey and Paul; two sisters in law: Beth Finzen and Arlys Peters; a brother in law: Darrell Peters (special friend, Lois Berner); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy; and siblings: Ivan Finzen, Arlo (Arlene) Finzen, June (Lewis) Peterson, Ardis (Ray) Burdette, and Eunice (Clayton) Howard.