John Earl Book, Age 91

John Earl Book of Martinsburg, Neb. passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Regency Square Assisted Living in South Sioux City, Neb. In light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic private family graveside services were held. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

John was born on December 11, 1928 at Martinsburg. The son of William Joseph and Florence Ida (Zinn) Book. He married Helen Maxine (Bottorff) April 10, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church serving many offices. He was president of the Aid Association for Lutherans for 25 years. He attended Martinsburg public school and graduated from Allen High school in 1946. He taught rural school for three years. He owned John’s Cash Market from 1950 to 1993 when he retired. He was a charter member of the Martinsburg Fire Department serving over 50 years, many as fire chief. John was the Martinsburg Village clerk for 42 years. He enjoyed family, dancing, gardening, and traveling.

Survivors include children, Linda (Edward) Korbel, Rita (Gordon) Kleihauer, Marcella (Byron) Roeber, Thad (Lisa) Book, and Timothy (Julie) Book; fourteen grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister, Gwendonna Johnson; brother, Larry Book; sisters-in-law, Sallie Book and Leona Bottorff; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; infant brother, Royal; brother, Lonny Book; brothers-in-law, Dean Johnson, Francis Woodford, Clayton and Robert Bottorff; sisters-in-law, Shirley Woodford, Jeanene Book, and Velma Bottorff; and son in-law, Lynn Mattes.