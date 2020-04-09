NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

A-W School Board

The Akron-Westfield School Board of Directors is holding two public hearing Monday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the A-W School Library. Purpose of the hearings is amending the current school budget by changing estimated of expenditures in some areas and the proposed 2020-2021 budget. At the hearing any resident or taxpayer may present objections to, or arguments in favor of, any part of the proposed budget. A copy of the details will be furnished upon request.

Public Comments are welcome at the budget public hearing and regular board meeting on April 13

Due to the public health emergency declared by Governor Reynolds we will be limiting the number of people allowed to congregate at one time during these meetings. Please call the school at 712-568-2020 between 8-10 a.m. or email Mandy McCully at mmccully@akron-westfield.com with any comments or questions.