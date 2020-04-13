Angel Christine Groethe, 49

Angel Christine Groethe of Burbank, SD, passed away April 4, 2020, at her home in Burbank Due to the current conditions of COVID-19, the private family graveside service will take place at Richland Cemetery in Richland, SD.

Angel was born in Sioux City, IA, to Ronald and Vicky Kuklentz on December 22, 1970. She attended Elk Point High School, graduating in 1989.

Angel always had the biggest smile on her face no matter the struggles she was dealt.

Angel is survived by her two children and their spouses, Derrick (Amber) DeBuhr of Rochester, MN, and Andrew DeBuhr (Jordan Singer) of Sioux City; her Mom, Vicky Lenz of Richland; her two sisters, Jackie (Randy) Loghry Pirner of Sioux City, and Lori (Stacey) Rabey of Akron; her significant other Robby Harkness, daughter, Taylor and grandchild, Elijah Sebastian; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Ronald Jackie Kuklentz and nephew, Lucas Rabey.