Audrey Ericson, Age 91

Audrey Ericson of Akron, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Hawarden Regional Healthcare in Hawarden, Iowa.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public memorial service will be held at a later date at Union Creek Lutheran Church, rural Akron, Iowa. A private family graveside service will take place at Union Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Akron, with Reverend Carla Nelson officiating. Public viewing, with no family present, and limited to 10 people at a time practicing social distancing, will be at the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Audrey Jean Ericson was born November 25, 1928 in Union County, South Dakota, the daughter of Lawrence and Mae (Johnson) Ericson. She was baptized and confirmed at Union Creek Lutheran Church. She attended country school in Union County and later high school in Akron. She graduated from Akron High School in 1946. She attended college in Springfield, S.D. and in Yankton, S.D., where she earned her teaching certificate.

She was united in marriage to Raymond Ericson on June 29, 1948 at Union Creek Lutheran Church. They made their home in Union County, South Dakota. Audrey taught country school for 2 years and then stayed home helping Raymond on the farm and raising her family. She and Ray farmed for many years in Union County. Raymond passed away April 10, 2002. Audrey continued to make her home on the farm until the Spring of 2017, when she became a resident of Hillcrest Healthcare in Hawarden.

Audrey was lifelong member of Union Creek Lutheran Church where she was active in the ladies aide for many years. She also taught Sunday school and bible school for several years. Her faith was very important to her, she would read her bible everyday and attend many bible studies. She served on Hoyt School district board for several years and was a 4-H leader for over 42 years. In her younger years, she enjoyed riding horses and was a member of the Akron Saddle club. Over the years, she enjoyed baking, cooking, and tending to her vegetable and flower gardens.

Survivors include two children: Paulette Vanderham of rural Alcester, S.D., and Bruce (Patti) Ericson of Akron; a daughter in law: Nancy Ruhland of Akron; 10 grandchildren: Tina (Mark) Ward, Tracy Vanderham, Tim Vanderham (Marci Nessing), Chad (Angela) Ericson, Gene (Kristina) Ericson, Trent (Nancy) Ruhland, Travis Robinson (Kristen Madsen), Jason (Letitia) Robinson, David (Roni) Ericson, and Damien Ericson; 13 great grandchildren; her sister: Joann Hedeby of Akron, IA; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mae Ericson; her husband, Raymond Ericson; her son, David Ericson; a son in law: Darold Vanderham; her father and mother in law, Alve and Anna Ericson; and two brothers in law: Eric Hedeby and Robert Ericson.