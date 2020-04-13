Sandra “Kaye” Giffin, Age 81

Sandra “Kaye” Giffin of Akron, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Akron Care Center.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family graveside services will be held at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden, Iowa. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Memorials can be made in Kaye’s name to the Akron Care Center.

Sandra Kaye Anderson was born April 13, 1938 in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Leland and Margaret (Waddell) Anderson. She attended school in Hawarden.

She was united in marriage to Kenneth Giffin on December 10, 1955 in Pipestone, Minnesota. They made their home in Hawarden, Iowa, where Kaye was a homemaker for her family. Later, they moved to Akron. Kenneth passed away December 15, 2014. In the fall of 2018, Kaye became a resident of the Akron Care Center.

Kaye enjoyed reading and was often found reading her bible. She loved the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her 5 children: Cindy (Steve) Armstrong of Ames, Iowa, Robin (Blair) Smith of Westfield, Iowa, Todd (Mary) Giffin of Burbank, S.D., Julie (Randy) Utesch of Chatsworth, Iowa, and Beth (Matt) Bohr of Akron, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; and her brother in law: Robert Anderson of Beresford, S.D.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Giffin; a grandson, “little Kenny”; her parents, Leland and Margaret Anderson; and her sister, Donna Anderson.