In times of crisis, there are always those individuals who find ways to help but often go unnoticed.

During the COVID-19 crisis times filled with panic and anxiety, activity closures, social distancing and stay-at-home orders, that has been so true.

The Akron Hometowner will be recognizing the Akron and Westfield communities’ Unsung Heroes.

Please let us know of who you’d consider an Unsung Hero.