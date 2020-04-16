AKRON MERCYONE CLINIC PATIENTS AND COMMUNITY:

The staff and providers at the clinic want to extend a huge thank you to the numerous community members who have provided face masks, cloth masks, gift certificates, lunches, and words of encouragement to our clinic during these uncertain times in our country. Thanks also for understanding the seemingly constant changes in recommendations for patient care that we have made based on our close following of guidelines given to us by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control. Please be assured that we have taken every precaution for the care of our patients and staff including the recent change to meet all patients outside the clinic for COVID-19 screening. We appreciate your cooperation in the screening phone calls prior to appointments also.

We are still seeing patients in the clinic that have screened negative for COVID and have special provisions to see ill patients in the clinic via a back entrance to see whether they should be sent for or receive testing. In addition, all three providers are now doing virtual visits (telemedicine) and these can be scheduled via the receptionists in much the same manner as regular appointments. The process is quite simple if you have a smart phone or desktop with internet access, you will be given instructions for use. If you do not have one of these, it can be arranged to do your appointment over a landline phone without the video component. Of course, if the provider feels you need a more urgent visit to the clinic, they may recommend you coming in.

Lastly, although we try to answer as many phone calls in a timely manner as possible, the volumes are high at times. You may wish to dial 211 on your phones and you will be sent to the Iowa Department of Public Health 24 hour help line. You can choose to listen to some COVID-19 information and then follow the prompts to get more detailed info and also see if you should seek testing. At this time it is possible to talk to a live help person also.

THANKS again for your support in these trying times for all of us!

Providers and staff of the

Akron MercyOne Medical Clinic