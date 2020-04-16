Get up to $100 free with Chamber Bucks

By Julie Ann Madden

The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce knows local business members are hurting.

In addition, they know that some of their neighbors have lost their jobs and/or are struggling with the state-mandated social restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, at the Chamber’s April 2 conference-call meeting, the members decided to host a special Chamber Bucks Sale.

It’s just like the Holiday Chamber Bucks Sale each December where people buy Chamber Bucks at a discounted price and they can spend them at Akron Chamber-member businesses.

The only difference is that these “Coronavirus” Chamber Bucks will be sold at a larger discount of 20 percent — for every $100 purchased, it will cost just $80.

These Chamber Bucks will have an extended expiration date of six months instead of just 90 days.

Each adult person can purchase up to $500 Chamber Bucks for $400. These Chamber Bucks will expire on Sept. 30.

These Chamber Bucks can be purchased April 20 through May 15 by calling either Peoples Bank at 712-568-1091 or Security National Bank at 712-568-2472 and requesting to purchase.

If people have accounts at those banks and would like their account debited, it can be debited for the purchase and Chamber Bucks can be delivered to them.

If not an account holder, people need to make purchase and pickup arrangements by calling one of the banks. Then they will need to bring a check or cash at the time of pickup.

“We appreciate the support that our local businesses have received over the past several weeks and want to encourage people to continue shopping, eating, and supporting Akron area businesses however they can while keeping their families safe,” said Akron Area Chamber of Commerce President Jennie Roed. “The Chamber Bucks sold during this program have an extended expiration date to allow them to be used at businesses that are currently restricted or closed as a result of social distancing guidelines.”

“We are fortunate to have a strong local business community and want to ensure that these stores and services are all available to residents when the COVID-19 pandemic has passed,” Roed said.