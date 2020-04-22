A-W mom starts ‘senior banners’ project

Kerri Edwards, mother of Akron-Westfield senior Raileigh Edwards, found a way for the community to honor the Akron-Westfield Class of 2020 as these seniors’ celebration is hindered by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

She is asking all Akron-Westfield senior parents and community members to help purchase street light banners for each senior member.

Seven Acre Photo owner Liz Less will create these banners to show our 2020 seniors support.

Edwards is looking for donations to help cover the cost. Any donations can be made to Security National Bank of Akron by calling 712-568-2472.

Just tell any customer service representative that you are donating for the senior class banners, said Edwards. Help spread the word so we can make this happen!