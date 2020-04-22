A-W ‘pauses’ fourth bond attempt

By Julie Ann Madden

With the coronavirus affecting not only people’s health but the worldwide economy, Akron-Westfield School Board President Nick Schoenfelder announced the district wasn’t not moving forward with their fourth bond attempt, which at one point had a tentative bond election date this coming September.

“At this point in time, we’re putting everything on hold,” said Schoenfelder at the board’s April 13 meeting. “We’re just going to kind of step back and see where this economy goes a little bit — see where everything adjusts.”

“Right now everything is basically on a pause,” he said. “We’ll adjust and review when we come to a more normal state.”

Although the bond is on hold, the board members continued making decisions as they normally would.

They unanimously approved:

• Updating the district’s policies on anti-bullying/anti-harassment, assistance animals, board of directors conflict of interest, public participation in board meetings, public complaints and the 400 Series – Employees.

• The annual Concurrent Enrollment Contract for college-level courses for the 2020-2021 school year with Western Iowa Tech Community College. This allows students to earn college credits while in high school.

• The annual 2020-2021 purchasing agreement between Northwest Area Education Agency and the district.

• Actuarial Services Agreement with Silverstone Group LLC for the 2020-20201 financial audit.

• A-W’s 2020-2021 health and dental insurance renewal rate and benefit summaries.