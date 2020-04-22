A-W senior named Iowa’s 2020 Money Smart Teen

Jack Anderson, a senior at Akron-Westfield High School in Akron, won the statewide financial literacy essay contests for Money Smart Week Iowa and has been named Iowa’s 2020 Money Smart Teen. He will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) to put toward his postsecondary education. He is the son of Pam and Kevin Anderson of Akron.

Loeck Helvie, an eighth grader at Treynor Middle School in Treynor, Iowa, won the Money Smart Kid contest for students in Grades 6-8. He also wins a $1,000 scholarship from the IBA to put toward his postsecondary education.

The essay contests were sponsored and organized by the IBA in partnership with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Money Smart Week campaign.

Fifty high school students participated in the state’s first annual Money Smart Teen essay contest. Iowa students in Grades 9-12 were eligible to submit a 650-word essay on how they would use a $25,000 grant to improve or help solve an issue affecting their Iowa community’s local economy.

“When a small business goes under in a big city nobody thinks twice, but when a small community like Akron loses one, the entire community takes a hit,” Anderson stated in his essay. “With that said, my plan for the $25,000 is to redistribute the money to the local businesses in my town through a grant-like process allowing them to make the improvements needed to not only keep the business afloat, but to reach their potential and become pillars of the community.”

“Understanding financial issues that affect your community is an important aspect of financial education, and it is exciting to see students learn, research and think creatively through these contests,” said Tara Deering-Hansen, vice president of marketing and communications at the Iowa Bankers Association. “Providing access to financial education resources through programs like the Money Smart Week essay contests is just one of the many ways Iowa banks help their communities. We are pleased to sponsor this fun and educational opportunity for Iowa students on behalf of our member banks.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago canceled events and activities that were scheduled for this year’s Money Smart Week campaign (April 4-11). The IBA will mail award plaques to the two essay winners’ schools so that they can be presented to them once classes resume.

Both the Money Smart Kid and Teen contests named a runner-up and three finalists in addition to the winners. Roman Coates of Spirit Lake, Iowa and Ethan Govern of Cresco, Iowa were selected as runner-ups for the essay contests and will receive $500 toward their college savings. Finalists receiving $250 toward their college savings include: Anna Braddy (Council Bluffs, Iowa), Olivia Johnson (Elma, Iowa), Braden Liddick (Glenwood, Iowa), Nora Noonan (Bernard, Iowa), Allyson Riester (Manilla, Iowa) and Ethan Schmidt (Spencer, Iowa).