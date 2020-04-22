A-W administration begins end-of-year planning

By Julie Ann Madden

With Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’s announcement that schools would not reopen for the remainder of this school year, Akron-Westfield administration is figuring out how to finish this year.

On Monday, Akron-Westfield Grades 7-12 Principal Derek Briggs notified The Akron Hometowner:

• End of the School Year: The official last day of this school year will be Thursday, May 21. Staff will continue to provide Voluntary Learning Opportunities through the end of the school year as they have to this point.

Coordination with families regarding picking up and dropping off needed items, gathering personal belongings, cleaning out lockers, and checking out for the year will be shared once their plan is set.

• Meals: Staff will continue to provide meals through the end of the school year in the same manner as they have to this point.

Please know that anyone, 18 years and younger, is able to have a meal. Please call the school between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. for more information and to get on the rural delivery route, which includes Westfield town children.

• Facilities: Per guidance from the State of Iowa, the school facilities will remain closed through the end of the school year. Once school officials are given permission to reopen to the public, notification will be given.

• Events & Activities: Per guidance from the Governor’s Office, no school-related activities or events can take place for the remainder of the school year. A few select events may be postponed but a majority are cancelled.

Iowa officials will decide by June 1 regarding summer events/activities.

• Prom: The current reschedule date is Saturday, June 13 if school officials are allowed to hold this event.

• Graduation: School officials are working with graduates and their families to determine the best date, time and manner for honoring the graduating Class of 2020. Once the specifics are decided, school officials will notify the public.

• Music Trip: Any high school students who were scheduled to go on the Music Trip at the end of May will be receiving an informational email from A-W Vocal Music Director Ryan Schuknecht.

“Thank you for your patience and support through this unique time in our history,” the statement concluded. “We are saddened by the decision to lose the remainder of the school year, and we hope everyone stays safe and that we can get back to school in August.”