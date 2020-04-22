Donna McCully, 59

Donna McCully of Akron, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home in Akron.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Burial will be Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Donna Jean Wagner was born November 21, 1960, in Julesburg, Colorado, the daughter of Boyd and Evelyn (Brown) Wagner. As a young child, she moved with her family to Nebraska where she attended school.

She was united in marriage to Don McCully on November 19, 1977, in McCook, Nebraska. She worked in the restaurant business in Cambridge, Nebraska, until 1997, when they moved to Rocky Ford, Colorado. She and Don owned and operated a bowling alley in Colorado for a few years. Later, they ran a construction business. In 2006, they moved to Akron to be closer to family. After moving to Akron, Donna worked for the Akron Care Center and later Casey’s General Store until retiring due to her health.

Donna loved to cook and attending family get togethers. Most of all, she loved the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching them in their activities.

Survivors include her husband, Don McCully of Akron, IA; a daughter: Bobbi (Rich) Fegley of Akron, IA, and their children, Isabelle and Alivia; a son: Jeromy (Mandy) McCully of Akron, IA, and their children, Ashton and Makayla; a daughter: Heather McCully of Akron, IA; two sisters: Diana (Kevin) Kraning of Brighton, CO, and JoAnn Wagner of Barnard, MO; a brother-in-law: Ed Hanes of Trenton, NE; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Evelyn Wagner; her grandson, Kamron Fegley; 3 brothers: Wiley Wagner, Larry Frank, and Ron Frank; and a sister, Virginia Hanes.