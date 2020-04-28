Le Mars Convention Center is only county Primary Election polling site

All voting precinct locations in Plymouth County are temporarily being combined to one for the Primary Election, June 2, due to the COVID-19 virus situation.

The Le Mars Convention Center will be the only voting location available for Plymouth County voters on June 2, for the Republican and Democratic Primary Elections. There will NOT be any voting locations open in any other respective towns or rural voting locations in Plymouth County.

The lower level of the Le Mars Convention Center at 301 12th St. SE, will have voting available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All of the 13 precinct ballots for both the Democratic and Republican party’s will be available to voters who live anywhere in Plymouth County, at the Le Mars Convention Center. Iowa Code 49.11 allows for temporary precinct consolidations and requires there to be a minimum of at least one voting location open in each county.

“Precinct location consolidations are very unusual for Plymouth County for a Primary Election, but Iowa and the United States are under unusual times due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Due to these circumstances, every county in the State of Iowa is consolidating to a very limited number of precinct locations and encouraging voters to use a VOTE AT HOME method for the Primary Election in June.

If at all possible, it is recommended for citizens to please vote at home by voting early with an absentee ballot by the USPS mail in order to refrain from creating and standing in a line or creating a gathering of people at the Le Mars Convention Center on Election Day.

Whatever social distancing guidelines are in effect by the recommendation of the Iowa Governor, will still need to be followed on Election Day, June 2.

Sanitizing and safety procedures will be in place and implemented by the Precinct Election Officials at the Le Mars Convention Center. Voters who go to vote in person, will be asked to follow the guidelines with patience, as the safety of precinct election officials and all voters is so very important with the COVID-19 pandemic still a viable concern,” stated Plymouth County Auditor/Commissioner of Elections Stacey Feldman.

“VOTE AT HOME by VOTING BY MAIL” via an absentee ballot is still being recommended by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and Feldman as the best and safest method of voting for the Primary Elections.

The Auditor’s Office is accepting absentee ballot request forms until May 22, 2020, which is the last day to vote by mail for the Primary Election.

If you have any questions in regards to the information above, please feel free to contact Feldman or Election Deputy Cheri Nitzschke at the Auditor’s Office at 712-546-6100 any time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.