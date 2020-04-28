Voters encouraged to ‘Vote At Home by Voting By Mail’

Due to the COVID-19 virus situation, those Plymouth County residents voting in the June 2, 2020 Republican and Democratic Primary Elections are being asked and encouraged to VOTE FROM HOME by VOTING BY MAIL via an absentee ballot, as recommended by the Iowa Secretary of State and by the Plymouth County Auditor/Commissioner of Elections Stacey Feldman.

Beginning April 23, the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office is accepting absentee ballot request forms for ballots to be mailed to voters. The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 22, 2020; which is the last day that ballots may be mailed to a voter for the Primary Election.

Now, voters should be receiving in the mail an absentee ballot request form to VOTE BY MAIL from the Iowa Secretary of State. As announced by Secretary Paul Pate, a state-wide mailing is being conducted to mail absentee ballot request forms to all active and registered Iowans, to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and to safely assist with the VOTE BY MAIL effort during this pandemic.

Those request forms are also available online on the Plymouth County website at www.co.plymouth.ia.us, on the Iowa Secretary of State website, or on the Republican or Democratic party’s websites.

If a voter is still unable to obtain an absentee ballot request form, please contact the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office at 712-546-6100 and a form can be mailed to a voter.

On the absentee ballot request form, voters are required to mark which party affiliation they are requesting a ballot for, either Democratic or Republican, to ensure the voter receives the correct ballot.

Once a completed ballot request form has been mailed and received by the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office, the actual ballot will then be mailed to the voter.

Once a voter has received their absentee ballot via the U.S. Postal System and has voted it, then the ballot should be returned to the Plymouth County Auditor’s Office in the postage-paid envelope with a postmark date of no later than June 1, in order for the ballot to be counted.

“VOTE AT HOME by VOTING BY MAIL is the best and safest voting method for all voters to cast a ballot for the Primary Election!”

If you have any questions in regards to the information listed above, please feel free to contact Plymouth County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, Stacey Feldman or Election Deputy Cheri Nitzschke at the Auditor’s office at 712-546-6100, any time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.