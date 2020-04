By Julie Ann Madden

After taking a survey of the Akron-Westfield Class of 2020’s preferences for a graduation date, A-W Grades 7-12 Principal Derek Briggs announced the seniors have selected Sunday, June 28.

If the COVID-19 pandemic prevents seniors from celebrating this day, then the class will consider having a “virtual” graduation, according to Briggs.

A-W Prom has also been rescheduled to Saturday, June 13.